Lights FC vs. San Antonio FC: What to expect Saturday night

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Rafael Garcia (25) celebrates after scoring a goal against Fresno FC during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, August 25, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Momento en que Miguel Garduño (33) anota el segundo gol de Las Vegas Lights FC. Miércoles 26 de septiembre de 2018 en Cashman Field. Foto Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo.

Las Vegas Lights FC también estuvieron presentes en la celebración. Sábado 12 de septiembre de 2018 en parque Craig. Foto Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo.

Lights gameday

Who: Las Vegas Lights FC at San Antonio FC

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

About the Las Vegas Lights FC: The Lights (7-17-7) are still searching for their first win since Aug. 4. In their past 10 games, they have lost eight times with two draws. The last time they faced San Antonio in April, they lost 3-1.

About the San Antonio FC: San Antonio currently is 13-12-7 and fighting for a playoff spot. It is on the outside looking in, three points behind Saint Louis FC for the final berth. It has lost three of its past four matches.