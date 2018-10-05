Lights FC vs. San Antonio FC: What to expect Saturday night

Lights gameday
Who: Las Vegas Lights FC at San Antonio FC
When: 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas
TV: ESPN+
About the Las Vegas Lights FC: The Lights (7-17-7) are still searching for their first win since Aug. 4. In their past 10 games, they have lost eight times with two draws. The last time they faced San Antonio in April, they lost 3-1.
About the San Antonio FC: San Antonio currently is 13-12-7 and fighting for a playoff spot. It is on the outside looking in, three points behind Saint Louis FC for the final berth. It has lost three of its past four matches.