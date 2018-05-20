Lights FC’s offense falters in 2-0 loss to Real Monarchs

Real Monarchs found the back of the net early to defeat the Lights 2-0 before an announced crowd of 6,810 at Cashman Field.

Lights FC coach Isidro Sanchez walked into the locker room and found players sulking.

Sanchez put a stopped to it by hammering home the positives of Saturday’s 2-0 loss against Real Monarchs before an announced crowd of 6,810 at Cashman Field.

It was the second time the Lights were held scoreless against the top team in the Western Conference standings of the United Soccer League.

Sanchez didn’t have answers as to why his club has gone over 180 minutes of play without finding the back of the net but he’s not going to dwell on it. The Lights and Real Monarchs settled for a scoreless draw April 30.

“If I’m worried about that I’d quit in this moment,” Sanchez said. “I totally understand the crowd and winning, and we all like to win because it’s human, I understand, but today all of my players we can turn off the lights in our room and get in bed and pray.

“We were fair. That’s all it’s about in life.”

Sanchez was pleased with the team’s ball possession and 26 total shots. Real Monarchs only took eight total shots but made them count with goals from Sebastian Velasquez (3rd minute) and Josh Heard (22nd minute).

The results were supposed to be better this time. The Lights (2-3-4) were itching to face Real Monarchs (8-1-1) again because in the first meeting they were a man down for nearly 80 minutes after Marcelo Alatorre received a red card ejection.

Las Vegas could get a boost in the return of technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, who finished his four-match suspension Saturday.

The Lights will spend plenty of time in Southern California next week for a two-match road trip.

Las Vegas continues its U.S. Open Cup run Wednesday for a third-round battle versus FC Golden State Force, the Premier Development League outfit from Whittier, California. The winner advances to possibly face a Major League Soccer club.

The Lights will then return to USL action May 26 for a match against LA Galaxy II at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

