Lights lack punch in loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks

The Lights dropped their first road game of the season Friday night and fell to 0-2-3 in their last five matches.

Lights FC goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino walked back toward his net in the 89th minute and gave his hair a hard pull.

Friday proved to be a frustrating night all around for the Lights, who fell to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1-0 at Weidner Field for their first road loss. Mistakes in the final third led to the team getting shut out for the second time, and it dropped to 0-2-3 in its last five matches.

The Lights’ (2-2-4) biggest missed opportunity came in the 72nd minute, after defender Miguel Garduno got his head on a corner kick by midfielder Carlos Alvarez. Garduno’s header looked like it was heading into the net by the far post, but forward Samuel Ochoa couldn’t get out of the way and bumped it out of bounds.

Ochoa tweeted after the match that the ball was heading out before he touched it.

The play summarized a frustrating second half for Ochoa, who was called offside twice in the Colorado Springs’ box and shot wide when he had a good look on goal in the 57th minute.

The Switchbacks (4-5-2), meanwhile, made good on one of their chances when forward Luke Vercollone chipped the ball past a diving Ferrino in the 70th minute.

The goal broke a three-match scoreless streak for Colorado Springs, and from there its impressive defense took over.

The Switchbacks earned their fifth shutout. They have allowed seven goals in 11 games.

The one thing that did go right for the Lights on Friday was the announcement that technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola’s seven-game suspension was reduced to four games by the United Soccer League.

Sola, who said he poked a referee in the chest after the team’s 3-1 loss to San Antonio FC on April 27, will be eligible to return on May 26 at L.A. Galaxy II.

The suspension was reduced after an appeal by the Lights.

“Even though the USL reduced my suspension, I still fully accept that I committed a big error,” Sola said in a statement. “I am very conscious of that.”

Whether Sola’s return can stop the Lights from sliding down the standings remains to be seen.

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.