Lights midfielder Matt Thomas named to USL’s Team of the Week

The Las Vegan scored 70 seconds into the team’s first game Saturday at Fresno FC, setting a United Soccer League record for the fastest goal by an expansion team.

A fast left foot is paying dividends for Lights FC midfielder Matt Thomas early this season.

The Las Vegan scored 70 seconds into the team’s first game Saturday at Fresno FC, setting a United Soccer League record for the fastest goal by an expansion team. The early goal set the tone for the Lights’ 3-2 win, and as a reward for his efforts, the former Palo Verde High School standout was named to the USL’s Team of the Week on Tuesday.

“It’s crazy,” Thomas said of scoring the team’s first goal. “I couldn’t have written it better myself if I had a chance to.”

Thomas wasn’t the only Lights player to receive recognition from the league, as goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino is one of five finalists for save of the week. Fans can vote on the winner at uslsoccer.com until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Ferrino made a diving save to his right against Fresno to stop a header off a corner kick from going in.

“(Ferrino) did a wonderful job,” Lights midfielder Carlos Alvarez said.

