Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz discusses the Lights FC’s four-game July road trip and coach Isidro Sanchez’ goal of winning 11 of the team’s remaining 19 games.

Lights Out: Lights Looking For Playoff Spot

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz discusses the Lights FC’s four-game July road trip and coach Isidro Sanchez’ goal of winning 11 of the team’s remaining 19 games.

Check out the video above.

More Lights: Follow all of our Las Vegas Lights FC coverage online at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.