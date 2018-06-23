Mexico leads Group F after 2-1 win over South Korea in World Cup

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia — Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez scored a goal each to move Mexico closer to a spot in the round of 16 by beating South Korea 2-1 Saturday at the World Cup.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, left, celebrates with teammate Hirving Lozano after scoring his teams second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

England head coach Gareth Southgate answers a question from the media during a press conference at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the in Nizhny Novgorod Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. England will play Panama in Nizhny Novgorod in a group G match on Sunday.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Brazil's Neymar, top, celebrates with teammate Douglas Costa after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, right, leaves the pitch as being substituted for teammate Marouane Fellaini during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

South Korea players are dejected at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Mexico's Hector Moreno, top, comforts South Korea's Lee Yong during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates beside Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, left, at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Mexico's Jesus Corona, center, clasps hands with Mexico's Jesus Gallardo as South Korea's Lee Jae-sung lies on the pitch after the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Mexico players greet supporters at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, right, and Miguel Layun celebrate at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon, left, jumps for a header with Mexico's Javier Hernandez during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Mexico's Javier Hernandez, left, challenges for the ball with South Korea's Hong Chul during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

South Korea's Lee Seung-woo, center= hols teammate Ki Sung-yueng as Mexico's Carlos Salcedo stands beside during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, left, challenges for the ball with South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan attempts to control the ball as he is challenged by Mexico's Carlos Salcedo, left, during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

South Korea's Kim Min-woo reacts after Mexico's Javier Hernandez scores his side's second goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Mexico, which upset defending champion Germany in its opening match, took the lead when Vela converted from the penalty spot in the 26th minute. The Mexicans were awarded the penalty after Jang Hyun-soo handled the ball while trying to stop a cross from Andres Guardado.

Hernandez added the second in the 66th, scoring his 50th goal for Mexico. He hit the ball low past goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo after collecting a pass from Hirving Lozano.

Son Heung-min scored a consolation goal for South Korea in injury time, sending a powerful shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The South Koreans, who have lost their opening two matches, kept Ochoa under pressure throughout the match with Son often out-sprinting the Mexican defense.

Mexico relied on keeping possession and long-range shots, with a powerful attempt from Andreas Guardado forcing an athletic save from Jo in the second half. A volley from Vela skimmed the bar minutes later.

Mexican fans avoided using a chant, which is considered to be homophobic by FIFA, against the opposing goalkeeper. The chant earned the country’s soccer federation a fine after the previous match.

———

Belgium rests star players as they cruise to 5-2 win over Tunisia

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard have each scored twice as Belgium beat Tunisia 5-2 in the highest scoring game of the World Cup so far.

The Belgians, who rested both star forwards in the second half for tougher tests ahead, lead Group G with two wins and a for-and-against record of 8-2

Belgium had a two-goal lead within 16 minutes after Hazard scored from the penalty spot and Lukaku angled a low, left-foot shot into the corner of Tunisia’s goal.

The North Africans cut the lead through defender Dylan Bronn’s 18th minute header, but Belgium settled the game with goals either side of half time.

Lukaku clipped a right-foot shot over advancing goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha to match Cristiano Ronaldo on four goals as the tournament’s leading scorer.

Hazard ran on to a long pass in the 51st, flicked the ball around Ben Mustapha and shot into an empty net. Substitute Michy Batshuayi made it a rout in stoppage time, and failed with three other good scoring chances.

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri got his team’s second with almost the last kick.

———

Peru fans land safely after airplane cabin fills with smoke

The cabin of a plane carrying Peruvian soccer fans at the World Cup filled with smoke as the aircraft prepared for landing in a Siberian city.

The Interfax news agency says the incident occurred as the plane was coming in to land in Tyumen. The flight originated in Yekaterinburg and the Peru fans were to transfer in Tyumen to a flight to Moscow, the report said.

The plane, a twin-turboprop ATR-72 flown by the UTAir airline, landed safely, the agency said. Citing national aviation agency Rosaviatsiya, the report said the smoke came from overheated oil in one of the plane’s engines.

There was no fire and no injuries were reported. Peru lost 1-0 to France at Yekaterinburg, ending its chances of progressing to the knockout stage

The Saudi World Cup squad had a similar experience flying between St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don earlier in the week.

Russia’s federal agency for air traffic said an engine burst into flames during landing on the Airbus airplane, but no emergency procedures were required.

The aircraft landed with both of its engines working and the passengers disembarked normally, the agency’s statement said.