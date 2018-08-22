Nevada Preps high school soccer preview

A look at some of the top players and teams for the soccer season.

Palo Verde's Carlee Giammona (20) moves the ball up the field against Centennial's Dawn Madison Frederick (14) and Brooke Hawley (15) during a soccer game at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Gianna Gourley (30) runs the ball against Arbor View's Daniella DeLatore (13) in the Sunset Region girl's soccer championship game at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 3-2. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jaden Terrana (1), from Bishop Gorman High School, battles for the ball against Noah Johnson (17), during the Sunset Region girls soccer semifinal game at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Sunrise Mountain player Angel Arreola (10) steals the ball from Western during a game at Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Sunrise Mountain won 3-0. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Durango's Tyson Tesfamariam (10) kicks the ball against Coronado at the Bettye Wilson Soccer complex during the neutral playoff game Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Las Vegas. Coronado defeated Durango 3-2. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Centennial's Marcella Brooks (7) kicks the ball against Palo Verde's Reighna Werner (14) during a soccer game at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Top returning boys soccer players

Angel Arreola, Sunrise Mountain

The senior was named to the All-State second team and helped the Miners win their first state championship last season.

Juan Estrada, Western

The senior had 25 goals and 12 assists to help the Warriors go 17-5-2 last season. He was named to the All-State first team.

Hudson Huckfeldt, Palo Verde

The senior led Southern Nevada with 11 shutouts last season, was named Northwest League Goalkeeper of the Year and to the All-State first team, and helped the Panthers claim a national ranking.

Joel Sanchez, Desert Pines

The senior was third in Southern Nevada with 39 goals last season and had a hat trick in the Jaguars’ first playoff victory since 2013. He was named to the All-State first team.

Tyson Tesfamariam, Durango

The senior led the Trailblazers with 21 goals last season and helped them win their first league championship since 2000. He was named to the All-State second team.

Top returning girls soccer players

Marcella Brooks, Centennial

The senior led the Bulldogs with 22 goals and 13 assists last season and was named to the All-State first team.

Carlee Giammona, Palo Verde

The senior had 12 goals and 13 assists last season and was named to the All-State second team.

Gianna Gourley, Bishop Gorman

The senior scored a Southern Nevada-high 32 goals and led the Gaels to the Class 4A state championship last season. She was the Southwest League Offensive Player of the Year and named to the All-State first team.

Kaitlyn Kowalchuk, Coronado

The senior was named Southeast League Defensive Player of the Year and also had eight goals and eight assists last season. She was named to the All-State first team

Jaden Terrana, Bishop Gorman

The junior notched 19 goals and 16 assists in helping the Gaels win the Class 4A state championship last season. She was named to the All-State first team.

Boys teams to watch

Bishop Gorman

Always one of the valley’s best teams, the Gaels won the Sunset Region title and reached the state semifinals last season.

Coronado

The post-John Lynam era begins for the Cougars after back-to-back trips to the state title game and a title in 2017.

Durango

The Trailblazers won the Southwest League for the first time since 2000 last season and return a lot of talent.

Sunrise Mountain

The Miners lost only once last season and captured the program’s first state championship. They are 35-2-0 in the past two seasons.

Western

One of the most dominant Class 3A teams in the past five years, the Warriors won the Southern Region in 2016 and reached the semifinals last season.

Girls teams to watch

Arbor View

Before last season, the Aggies won the previous five state titles. They’ll be back with a vengeance with a new coach in 2018.

Bishop Gorman

The Gaels reached the mountaintop last season and return enough talent to have realistic eyes on a repeat.

Coronado

The Cougars have reached the region title game eight years in a row, but now realignment puts them in the same region as Bishop Gorman in what could be a major showdown.

Green Valley

The Gators reached the state semifinals after a region title and will look to repeat with six returning starters.

Palo Verde

As always, the Northwest League will be stacked, and the Panthers have eyes on a deep postseason run.

