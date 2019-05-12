Parra, Lights stay hot at home, blank Colorado Springs

Irvin Parra scored twice to lead the Lights FC to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

Irvin Parra scored twice to lead the Lights FC to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

Parra and Sammy Ochoa scored in the first half, and Parra struck again in the 79th minute with his team-best seventh goal of the season as the Lights (4-4-2) won their second straight and fourth home match in a row.

The Switchbacks (2-6-2) are winless in their past seven matches and 1-3-2 on the road.

Bishop Gorman product Thomas Olsen had three saves to record the shutout.

Las Vegas next plays Tuesday, when it hosts Cal FC in a second-round match of the U.S. Open Cup, an event featuring all North American professional soccer leagues. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field.