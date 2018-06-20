Portugal’s Ronaldo dominates in Day 7 of World Cup — PHOTOS

MOSCOW — Lionel Messi is going to have a hard time keeping up with Cristiano Ronaldo at this year’s World Cup.
Ronaldo has all of Portugal’s goals, a tournament-leading four so far, and has been getting in digs at Messi over an ad in which the Argentina great cuddles a live goat — the implication being that he’s the “GOAT,” an acronym for “greatest of all time.”
Messi had a penalty kick saved in a 1-1 draw with Iceland but gets his a chance to save some face when Argentina meets Croatia in Thursday’s marquee match. The Croatians knocked off Nigeria and would advance to the knockout stages with a win over the Argentines in Nizhny Novgorod in the late game.
Elsewhere, Denmark looks to beat Australia for its second win and to keep pressure on favored France, which won its opener and takes on Peru, which lost to the Danes.