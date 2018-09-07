Preview of Saturday’s Lights-Galaxy II match

The Lights, who have been off since Aug. 28, will be looking for their first win in more than a month. On Aug. 4, the Lights beat Rio Grande Valley FC but since then, they have dropped five matches with one tie thrown in.

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Raul Mendiola (40), center, is swarmed by teammates after scoring a goal against Fresno FC during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, August 25, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Who: Lights vs. LA Galaxy II

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cashman Field

Tickets: From $15 at lasvegaslightsfc.com or 702-728-GOAL

TV: KVMY-12

About the Galaxy II: Young Efrain Alvarez, 16, is expected to square off against his older brother, Lights’ midfielder Carlos Alvarez, for the first time. The younger Alvarez has eight goals on the season for LA with a pair of assists while Carlos Alvarez is tied for the team-lead with six goals for Las Vegas.

Promotion of the night: The Lights FC is dropping $5,000 in $1 bills from a helicopter. The event is limited to 200 fans but everyone who attends the game will have a chance to get on the field. Also, there will be opportunities to earn a spot and the Lights plan to give away entries via social media.