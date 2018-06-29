Lights FC/Soccer

Previewing the 2018 World Cup knockout round — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2018 - 12:32 pm
 

Review-Journal reporter Ben Gotz looks at the World Cup’s knockout round bracket and predicts which teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Check out the video above.

