Raul Mendiola’s late goal forces Lights FC draw with Reno

Midfielder Raul Mendiola scored an equalizer in the 90th minute and the Lights FC drew 3-3 at Reno 1868 FC to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Though the Lights (7-15-7) never led in the game, they did respond each time Reno took the lead.

Reno (12-7-10) took its first lead of the game on a Brian Brown goal that found space and slid past a diving Ricardo Ferrino. Ten minutes later, Mendiola scored the equalizer.

After an Antoine Hoppenot goal in the 55th minute, the 1868 held the lead until the 82nd minute when a pair of headers resulted Daniel Guzman Miranda equalizer, setting off the flurry of scoring in the final minutes of the game.

With the draw, Reno took home the the inaugural Silver State Cup after beating Las Vegas once and tying twice.

It was the Lights’ first game without technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, who walked away earlier in the week, and though the Lights played well, they still are looking for their first win since Aug. 4.

