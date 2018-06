As Mexico continues to advance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Review-Journal wants to know where to find the best watch parties in the valley.

Hector Olguin celebrates a goal by Mexico against South Korea during a watch party of the World Cup soccer match at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Review-Journal will compile a list of all the Mexico watch parties around town. The list will be published in Sunday’s sports section.

Mexico is set to face Brazil in the knockout phase Monday at 7 a.m.

Please email information about Mexico World Cup watch parties to sportsdesk@reviewjournal.com.