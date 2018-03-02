San Jose loans ex-UNLV player Danny Musovski to Reno 1868 FC

Henderson native and ex-UNLV forward Danny Musovski was signed by Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes and then loaned to the team’s United Soccer League affiliate on Thursday.

UNLV Men's Soccer team defeats Gonzaga 1-0 September 27, 2015 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Standout Danny Musovski (No. 3) handles the ball. ((Aaron Mayes / UNLV Photo Services)

Former UNLV foward Danny Musovski will experience his first professional homecoming this month.

He just may not be a welcome visitor.

Musovski was signed by the Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes on Thursday, the team that selected him in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft in January. The Henderson native was then sent to the team’s United Soccer League affiliate, Reno 1868 FC, on a one-year loan along with fellow San Jose draft pick Mohamed Thiaw.

Musovski will travel home for his team’s second game of the season, when Reno plays the Lights FC at Cashman Field on March 24. The Lights want Freno to be their main rivals, meaning Musovski may not get the warmest of receptions from his hometown crowd despite being a four-year starter for the Rebels.

“It’s great to be here in Reno,” Musovski said in a statement. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about the team and I am excited to build chemistry and get going.”

Musovski, 22, had 15 goals and six assists in 16 games as a senior and was named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He was expected to be a first-round selection in the draft, but fell to San Jose with the 30th overall pick.

Thanks to that tumble he’s now in Reno and will have the chance to face former UNLV teammates Julian Portugal and Sebastian Hernandez when he plays against the Lights. There’s likely to be no love lost between the three ex-Rebels when the time comes, especially with Lights owner Brett Lashbrook making it clear he wants to win that March match.

“Beat Reno. Early and often. Every time. That will always be a core goal of our club,” Lashbrook said in January.

