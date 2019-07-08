98°F
Sisolak invites champion US women’s soccer team to Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2019 - 1:39 pm
 

While the Las Vegas Strip has been known to welcome pro sports teams celebrating championships, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is offering the governor’s mansion in Carson City to the U.S. women’s national team after its victory Sunday in the Women’s World Cup.

“As Governor of Nevada, I’d like to invite you all to the Governor’s Mansion anytime to celebrate,” Sisolak tweeted Sunday shortly after Team USA’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Lyon, France. “It would be our honor to recognize the success you achieved for our country!”

Sisolak then listed several reasons why the women’s team would be welcome in the Silver State:

• The state’s history-making Legislature, with female majorities in both chambers; two women U.S. senators; a female majority in the state Supreme Court; and the state’s three biggest cities have women mayors.

• Passage and signing of the gender pay equity bill.

• Citing his own experiences raising two daughters as a single father, he wrote “I know how important it is for girls to have strong women to look up to as role models. Girls across Nevada look up to you, and I know they’d join me in being honored to host you and celebrate your success.”

For now, the champions will be feted Wednesda in New York City with a parade, which will go up a stretch of Broadway in the “Canyon of Heroes.”

No word yet whether the team will be invited to the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

