Lights FC/Soccer

Soccer CEO apologizes for equating Star of David, swastika

The Associated Press
March 5, 2018 - 10:12 am
 

LONDON — The head of the English Football Association has apologized for “any offense” caused after equating the Star of David with the swastika while discussing religious and political symbols that should be prohibited in the game.

FA CEO Martin Glenn said those symbols are “the things we don’t want” being displayed by teams. Britain’s Jewish Leadership Council called Glenn’s comments “offensive and inappropriate.”

Glenn says he will speak to the JLC and soccer anti-discrimination group Kick It Out to apologize.

In a statement, Glenn says “I would like to apologize for any offense caused by the examples I gave when referring to political and religious symbols in football, specifically in reference to the Star of David, which is a hugely important symbol to Jewish people all over the world.”

