Soccer preview: Lights FC at Rio Grande Valley FC

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Tabort Etaka Preston (19) jumps up to head the ball during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

LIGHTS FC PREVIEW

■ Who: Lights FC (2-3-1) at Rio Grande Valley FC (1-3-2)

■ What: United Soccer League regular-season match

■ When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: H-E-B Park, Edinburg, Texas

■ TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+

■ Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)

■ Lights FC outlook: The Lights are coming off their biggest victory of the season, a 5-0 home win over Tacoma Defiance last Saturday. … The victory moved the Lights into eighth place in the USL Western Conference standings. … Tabort Etaka Preston scored two goals in the win. … It marked goalkeeper Thomas Olsen’s third shutout of the season, making 18 saves.

■ Rio Grande Valley FC outlook: RGV is last in the Western Conference. … The Toros are closing out a three-game homestand with a tie and win in the first two. … They are coming off a 2-1 victory over the OKC Energy last Saturday. … RGV is led by Jesus Enriquez, who has two goals. … The Toros have played four goaltenders in six matches.

Las Vegas Review-Journal