Lights FC/Soccer

Soccer preview: Lights FC at Rio Grande Valley FC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2019 - 7:51 pm
 
Updated April 19, 2019 - 8:32 pm

LIGHTS FC PREVIEW

Who: Lights FC (2-3-1) at Rio Grande Valley FC (1-3-2)

What: United Soccer League regular-season match

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: H-E-B Park, Edinburg, Texas

TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+

■ Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)

Lights FC outlook: The Lights are coming off their biggest victory of the season, a 5-0 home win over Tacoma Defiance last Saturday. … The victory moved the Lights into eighth place in the USL Western Conference standings. … Tabort Etaka Preston scored two goals in the win. … It marked goalkeeper Thomas Olsen’s third shutout of the season, making 18 saves.

Rio Grande Valley FC outlook: RGV is last in the Western Conference. … The Toros are closing out a three-game homestand with a tie and win in the first two. … They are coming off a 2-1 victory over the OKC Energy last Saturday. … RGV is led by Jesus Enriquez, who has two goals. … The Toros have played four goaltenders in six matches.

