Lights FC/Soccer

Soccer preview: Lights FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2019 - 2:48 pm
 

Lights FC preview

Who: Lights FC (4-4-2) at Phoenix Rising FC (3-2-5).

What: United Soccer League regular-season match.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Casino Arizona Field; Scottsdale, Ariz.

TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+.

Radio: Spanish only, KENO-AM (1460).

Lights FC outlook: The Lights have won two USL matches in a row, moving them into a tie for sixth place in the Championship Division’s Western Conference with 14 points. … It’s the first time in the franchise’s two-year history that they have won two consecutive matches, not including Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Cal FC in the U.S. Open Cup. … They are coming off a 3-0 USL victory last Saturday over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. …. Irvin Parra leads the team with seven goals after scoring twice against Colorado Springs. Parra and Christian Hernandez are tied for the lead in assists with three. … The Lights (0-4-1) have yet to win on the road. … Defender Bryan de la Fuente will be sidelined with a lower body injury.

Phoenix Rising FC: Phoenix has a two-match winning streak after victories over Tacoma and Rio Grande Valley. … Rick Shantz became the team’s interim coach last week, replacing Patrice Carteron, who led the team to the USL Cup Final last season. … Adam Jahn leads Rising with five goals this season, and Solomon Asante and Junior Flemmings lead the team with four assists each. … Goalie Zac Lubin has posted four shutouts in the past seven matches.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

