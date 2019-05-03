Soccer preview: Lights FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Tabort Etaka Preston (19) jumps up to head the ball during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

LIGHTS FC PREVIEW

■ Who: Lights FC (2-4-2) vs. Sacramento Republic FC (3-2-2)

■ What: United Soccer League regular-season match

■ When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Cashman Field

■ TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+

■ Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)

■ Tickets: Starting at $15 at LightsFC.com/Tix or at La Bonita Supermarkets

■ Promotion: First 3,000 fans receive a free luchador cape.

■ Lights FC outlook: This is the Lights’ first home game in three weeks. … They are coming off a 0-0 draw Monday at the LA Galaxy II. … The tie kept the Lights in 16th place in the Western Conference standings. … Irvin Parra leads the team with four goals. … This starts a stretch of four of their next six matches at home. … The offensive has sputtered, scoring 11 goals in eight matches, with five of those coming three weeks ago in a 5-0 victory over Tacoma. … Defenders Kevin Garcia Lopez and Christian Torres will be sidelined with injuries.

■ Sacramento Republic FC outlook: The Republic also is coming off a 0-0 draw, but with the Phoenix Rising FC. … Sacramento has gone four weeks without gaining points in two consecutive games. …Cameron Iwasa leads the team with five goals, but no one else has more than one goal. … Like the Lights, the Republic is struggling offensively with eight goals. … This is Sacramento’s third road match in nine games, losing the previous two.

— Las Vegas Review-Journal