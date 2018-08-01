Suspensions hang over Las Vegas Lights FC as August begins

The USL announced Wednesday that midfielder Carlos Alvarez and defender Marcelo Alatorre were suspended for three games and one game, respectively.

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Carlos Alvarez (7) takes a shot against the Seattle Sounders FC 2 during the first half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

July was supposed to be the time for the Lights FC to make a playoff push. Instead, the team finds itself sidetracked by suspensions yet again as August begins.

Technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola will return to the Lights’ sideline Saturday after an eight-game suspension for contacting a fan, but two important players won’t be there to welcome him back. Midfielder Carlos Alvarez and defender Marcelo Alatorre were suspended three games and one game, respectively, by the USL on Wednesday.

The two have been mainstays all season for the Lights, who lead the league in suspensions (12) and total cards (64).

“I think we work very well all week, but then at the games a lot of things happen that we never practice,” defender Miguel Garduno said. “Like the red cards.”

Alvarez earned his suspension for “violent conduct” after appearing to elbow a player from Seattle Sounders FC 2 on July 26. He’s one of only two players on the Lights who have appeared in every game so far, and he’s tied for the team lead in goals (5) and assists (3). He also was the captain during the last seven games.

Alatorre, one of the team’s veteran leaders, earned a one-game suspension for a red card against the Sounders 2. Coach Isidro Sanchez has said in recent weeks his defenders need to play hard for 90 minutes, but Alatorre took that a little too far and picked up two yellow cards for late challenges.

Defender Joel Huiqui, the only player who has worn the captain’s armband besides Alvarez and Alatorre, now might have to lead the Lights by default Saturday.

The Lights will have an increased presence on the sideline anyway with Sola, who has missed 12 out of 20 games due to a pair of suspensions. The team is 3-3-2 with him on the touchline and 3-6-3 with him suspended.

“We still believe,” Garduno said. “(Sola) has all his effort, his craziness and his desire. That’s what he wants to share and we take it.”

Olsen visits Sacramento

Lights goalkeeper Thomas Olsen hinted he may soon be moving to a different USL team.

The Las Vegas native posted a picture of a highway on his Instagram story Sunday with the caption “Off to sac town! #sacrepublic,” referencing Sacramento Republic FC.

Olsen, 23, has served as the Lights’ backup goalkeeper seven times but has yet to appear in a game. The Bishop Gorman product is still listed on the team’s roster and the club has made no announcements about his status.

Backpack night

The first 2,000 kids 12 years old and under who attend the Lights’ game Saturday at Cashman Field will receive a free backpack.

