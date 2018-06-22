Switzerland makes comeback on Day 9 of World Cup — PHOTOS

It was the first come-from-behind victory of this edition of the tournament and leaves Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil fighting to advance from Group E.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri kisses the pitch after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Shaqiri scored once in Switzerland's 2-1 victory. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates his team's second goal during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, and Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez vie for the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor Caivano)

Costa Rica's Marcos Urena, right, challenges for the ball with Brazil's Thiago Silva during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, left, and Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic challenge for the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

Serbia's Nemanja Radonjic, foreground, reacts in dejection at the end of the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer , top, and Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic battle for a high ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Switzerland won 2-1. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, kisses the pitch next to Serbia's Nemanja Matic after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Shaqiri scored once in Switzerland's 2-1 victory. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, Serbia's Nemanja Matic, centre, and Switzerland's Manuel Akanji challenge for the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MOSCOW — Brazil left it late against Costa Rica on Day 9 of the World Cup, scoring two stoppage time goals to win 2-0.

Philippe Coutinho struck in the first minute of added time, and Neymar followed six minutes later. Costa Rica was eliminated from the tournament.

Nigeria’s pace and solid defending were enough to beat Iceland 2-0, with a double from Ahmed Musa. That result slightly helps Argentina, which has had a poor start to the tournament in Group D.

Switzerland came back from an early goal down to beat Serbia 2-1 in a politically-charged match because of tensions over some Swiss players with ethnic Albanian heritage. It was the first come-from-behind victory of this edition of the tournament and leaves Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil fighting to advance from Group E.