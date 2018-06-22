Lights FC/Soccer

Switzerland makes comeback on Day 9 of World Cup — PHOTOS

The Associated Press
June 22, 2018 - 2:59 pm
 

MOSCOW — Brazil left it late against Costa Rica on Day 9 of the World Cup, scoring two stoppage time goals to win 2-0.

Philippe Coutinho struck in the first minute of added time, and Neymar followed six minutes later. Costa Rica was eliminated from the tournament.

Nigeria’s pace and solid defending were enough to beat Iceland 2-0, with a double from Ahmed Musa. That result slightly helps Argentina, which has had a poor start to the tournament in Group D.

Switzerland came back from an early goal down to beat Serbia 2-1 in a politically-charged match because of tensions over some Swiss players with ethnic Albanian heritage. It was the first come-from-behind victory of this edition of the tournament and leaves Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil fighting to advance from Group E.

