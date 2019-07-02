101°F
Lights FC/Soccer

US women advance to World Cup final as Rapinoe sits

The Associated Press
July 2, 2019 - 11:47 am
 
Updated July 2, 2019 - 2:04 pm

LYON, France — The United States defeated England 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup semifinal match on Tuesday night.

Megan Rapinoe was not in the starting lineup for the United States, after scoring 2 goals in each of the last 2 games.

Christen Press and Alex Morgan picked up the scoring load for the US, netting up one goal apiece.

Ellen White score the lone goal for England.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

