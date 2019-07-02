US women advance to World Cup final as Rapinoe sits
The United States advanced to the Women’s World Cup final with a win over England Tuesday night in Lyon, France.
LYON, France — The United States defeated England 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup semifinal match on Tuesday night.
Megan Rapinoe was not in the starting lineup for the United States, after scoring 2 goals in each of the last 2 games.
Christen Press and Alex Morgan picked up the scoring load for the US, netting up one goal apiece.
Ellen White score the lone goal for England.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.