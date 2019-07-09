98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Lights FC/Soccer

US women’s soccer team captain accepts Capitol invitation

The Associated Press
July 9, 2019 - 2:23 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation for the U.S. women’s soccer team to celebrate its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.

The New York senator said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when “these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital.”

Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress invited the team to visit. Rapinoe told reporters earlier this week in New York she’s “very happy” to accept.

The team co-captain has said she’s not interested in celebrating at the White House. It’s unclear if the winning team would be invited by President Donald Trump to visit.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring his first goa ...
US drops Gold Cup final to Mexico in Chicago
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

U.S. men failed to follow the example of American women, showing just how far they are from success.

(Getty Images)
Parra’s late goal earns Lights tie with L.A. Galaxy II
By Jonathan Eskin / RJ

Irvin Raul Parra scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute to earn Lights FC a 2-2 tie with L.A. Galaxy II in a United Soccer League match Thursday at Cashman Field.

United States midfielder Christian Pulisic (10) heads the ball above Jamaica midfielder Devon W ...
US to face Mexico after Gold Cup semifinal win
By Steve Megargee The Associated Press

Christian Pulisic ensured the CONCACAF Gold Cup final will have the marquee matchup it lacked since 2011: United States vs. Mexico.