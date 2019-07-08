US women’s soccer team invited to celebrate World Cup win in Nevada

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is offering a celebration at the governor’s mansion in Carson City to the U.S. women’s national team after its victory in the Women’s World Cup.

U.S. players celebrate their victory in the Women's World Cup final soccer match over the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (David Vincent/AP)

Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates the U.S. team's victory with teammates after the Women's World Cup final soccer match between U.S. and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (David Vincent/AP)

Megan Rapinoe of the United States poses with her individual awards at the end of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between U.S. and the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (Francisco Seco/AP)

Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, participates in a tip off with Croatia's Antonio Vrankovic (30) before the start of a basketball game between Croatia and the Detroit Pistons at the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

While the Las Vegas Strip has been known to welcome pro sports teams celebrating championships, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is offering the governor’s mansion in Carson City to the U.S. women’s national team after its victory Sunday in the Women’s World Cup.

“As Governor of Nevada, I’d like to invite you all to the Governor’s Mansion anytime to celebrate,” Sisolak tweeted Sunday shortly after Team USA’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Lyon, France. “It would be our honor to recognize the success you achieved for our country!”

To the @USWNT: Congrats on your victory! As Governor of Nevada, I’d like to invite you all to the Governor’s Mansion anytime to celebrate. It would be our honor to recognize the success you achieved for our country! Why is NV a perfect place to celebrate? Here’s why: — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 7, 2019

Sisolak then listed several reasons why the women’s team would be welcome in the Silver State:

• The state’s history-making Legislature, with female majorities in both chambers; two women U.S. senators; a female majority in the state Supreme Court; and the state’s three biggest cities have women mayors.

• Passage and signing of the gender pay equity bill.

• Citing his own experiences raising two daughters as a single father, he wrote “I know how important it is for girls to have strong women to look up to as role models. Girls across Nevada look up to you, and I know they’d join me in being honored to host you and celebrate your success.”

For now, the champions will be feted Wednesda in New York City with a parade, which will go up a stretch of Broadway in the “Canyon of Heroes.”

No word yet whether the team will be invited to the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

