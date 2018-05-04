USL suspends Lights FC technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola

The Lights’ on-field boss will have to sit out the team’s next seven games after making physical contact with a match official in last Friday’s loss to San Antonio FC.

Lights technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola "Chelis" celebrates after the Lights won 2-1 against Swope Park at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Lights FC will be without its technical director for almost a quarter of its remaining regular-season schedule.

The United Soccer League announced on Friday that Jose Luis Sanchez Sola was suspended seven games for “referee assault” after making physical contact with a match official following the Lights’ 3-1 loss to San Antonio FC last Friday. The second game of Sola’s suspension will be the team’s game against Tulsa Roughnecks FC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

The Lights said in a team statement Sola got into an argument with the officials in the dugout behind the teams’ benches following the match last Friday, and after he made a pointing gesture he made contact with one referee’s chest.

“My finger did make contact one time with the referee, for which I want to apologize many times,” Sola said in a statement. “But my action and my only intention was to point to him. Without intention, and with one finger, you can’t hurt anyone. I made a mistake in touching the referee with my finger. It will not happen again.”

Sola will be eligible to coach on the sideline again during the Lights’ June 16 home game against Seattle Sounders FC 2, pending the completion of an ongoing appeal. He already served one game of the suspension in the team’s 0-0 draw at Real Monarchs SLC on Monday.

His son, Lights coach Isidro Sanchez, also was suspended for that game after being dismissed from the sidelines in the loss to San Antonio. Sanchez’s suspension is now over, and he will lead the team from the touchline for possibly the next month and a half.

The Lights are hoping Sola will return sooner than that however, once the appeals process is over. His punishment is currently the longest the league has given out this year, with five players receiving three-game suspensions.

Three of those three-game suspensions were given for “violent conduct.”

“Obviously, no one should ever touch a referee. And obviously, we don’t condone the behavior. However, there are clear differences between a poke and something more serious,” owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “I have personally spoken with multiple eyewitnesses, all of whom corroborate (Sola’s) version of the events.

“We look forward to the appeal process and will respect the decision of the Independent Discipline Panel once it is rendered. Again, the incident never should have happened, and (Sola) was the first person to say so afterwards.”

