Who can take the last 2 spots of 16 at the World Cup?

Fourteen teams have secured spots in the knockout stage at the World Cup, leaving just two more up for grabs on Thursday and a 1-2 finish to be sorted out in the final group. Here’s a look at who’s in, who’s out and possible scenarios.

Brazil's Thiago Silva, middle, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Germany's players walk off the pitch as South Korea's Ju Se-jong, front celebrates after the group F match between South Korea and Germany, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Fan accessories sit on a square after a public viewing event in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, June 27, 2018 where fans witnessed how Germany was eliminated from the World Cup. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)

Germany's Thomas Mueller wipes his face after the group F match between South Korea and Germany, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

MOSCOW — Fourteen teams have secured spots in the knockout stage at the World Cup, leaving just two more up for grabs on Thursday and a 1-2 finish to be sorted out in the final group. Here’s a look at who’s in, who’s out and possible scenarios.

GROUP A

Uruguay won all three of its group matches and will play Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. The host Russians won their first two to finish second and will take on Spain. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.

GROUP B

Spain and Portugal tied with five points each and had the same plus-one goal differential, but Spain won the group because it scored one more goal over the three matches. Spain’s reward: playing the Russians in Moscow’s main stadium. Portugal will play Uruguay in the round of 16. Morocco and Iran have been eliminated.

GROUP C

France won the group and will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina to start the knockout stage. Denmark nabbed the second spot and plays Croatia. Australia and Peru were eliminated.

GROUP D

Croatia won the group easily and will play Denmark in the round of 16. Second-place Argentina moves on to play France. Nigeria and Iceland were eliminated.

GROUP E

Brazil took the top spot with a 2-0 win Wednesday over Serbia, which could have advanced with a victory. Brazil will play Mexico in the knockout stage. Switzerland’s 2-2 draw with Costa Rica was enough to lock up second place and a knockout-stage match with Sweden. Serbia and Costa Rica were eliminated.

GROUP F

Defending champion Germany staggered out of the tournament Wednesday with a 2-0 loss to South Korea. Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 to win the group and gets Switzerland to start the knockout stage. Mexico backed into the round of 16 courtesy of South Korea’s shocking win over Germany and will next play Brazil. Germany and South Korea were eliminated.

GROUP G

Belgium and England meet in Thursday’s late pairings to determine which team wins the group and which finishes second. Tunisia and Panama play the other late game but are out of contention.

GROUP H

Japan and Senegal lead the group with four points apiece. Colombia has three and would advance if it beats Senegal, and both could go through with a draw if Japan loses. Poland is out of contention.