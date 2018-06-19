World Cup Day 6 full of upsets — PHOTOS

It was a day of upsets in an underdog-friendly World Cup.

Egypt soccer fans react after Russia scored during the World Cup match between Russia and Egypt, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Russia won the match 3-1. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

Japan's supporters hold fans prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japan's Genki Haraguchi, left,a dan Colombia's Johan Mojica battle for the ball during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Teammates crowd over Japan's Shinji Kagawa after he scored from the penalty spot his side's first goal against Colombia during a group H match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japan's Yuya Osako, center, scores his side second goal during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Japan's Gen Shoji gets above Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A Egypt soccer fan reacts as he watches Russia score during the World Cup match between Russia and Egypt, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Russia won the match 3-1. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

People play soccer at the Red Square during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Tourists take photos at the Red Square during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Japan's Yuya Osako, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal with teammates Makoto Hasebe, right, and Yuto Nagatomo, left, during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Senegal's Idrissa Gana Guey celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Alexander Golovin compete for the ball during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Senegal's fans, their bodies and faces painted in the colors of the national flag, support their team during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MOSCOW — It was a day of upsets in an underdog-friendly World Cup.

Japan knocked off Colombia, becoming the first Asian team to beat a squad from South America in the tournament’s history. Then Senegal got past eighth-ranked Poland. Six of the top eight teams in the FIFA rankings failed to win their initial matches.

No one was quite sure what to expect out of Egypt, which got star Mohamed Salah back from injury, but a second straight dominant performance by host nation Russia was still a surprise. Russia scored three goals in 15 minutes and held on to win 3-1.

The hosts have benefited from a weaker-than-average group but still have played exceptionally and are all but guaranteed a spot in the second round.