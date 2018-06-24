World Cup scenarios: Who has clinched, and who needs help

MOSCOW — Who’s in, who’s out and possible scenarios at the World Cup:

England head coach Gareth Southgate celebrates his team's 6-1 victory at the end of the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Group A

Russia and Uruguay have clinched berths in the round of 16 and play each other Monday to determine who wins the group. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.

Group B

Morocco has been eliminated, leaving Portugal and Spain (four points each) and Iran (three) to compete for two spots. Spain plays Morocco on Monday, when Portugal meets Iran.

Group C

France has advanced and leads with six points. Denmark is second with four after a 1-1 draw against Australia, which has one point. Peru has been eliminated. Denmark plays France on Tuesday, when Australia takes on Peru.

Group D

Croatia has secured a trip to the second round and tops the group with six points. Nigeria (three points) will advance with a win over Argentina (one point) on Tuesday, when Iceland plays Croatia. But Iceland (one point) or the last-place Argentines could survive with a win and a Nigeria loss or tie, depending on goal difference.

Group E

Brazil and Switzerland have four points apiece, Serbia has three, and any of them could grab one of the group’s two spots in the knockout stage. Serbia meets Brazil on Wednesday, likely needing a win. Switzerland plays Costa Rica at the same time. Costa Rica has been eliminated.

Group F

Mexico leads with six points but isn’t safe yet. If defending champion Germany defeats South Korea on Wednesday and Sweden simultaneously tops Mexico, three teams would finish with six points, sending it to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential. If Mexico and South Korea win, Mexico would win the group and the other three teams would be tied.

Group G

Belgium and England moved to the second round emphatically — Belgium with a 5-2 drubbing of Tunisia and England with a 6-1 thrashing of Panama. They play each other on Thursday to determine who wins the group. Tunisia and Panama have been eliminated.

Group H

Japan and Senegal lead the group with four points apiece after their 2-2 draw on Sunday. Colombia beat Poland 3-0 to keep it in the running for a spot in the knockout round. Poland was eliminated.