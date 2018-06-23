Zach Mathers celebrates new chance with Lights FC

The 24-year-old midfielder was cut by the Seattle Sounders’ organization in March, but has a goal and an assist in his first three games with the Lights.

Zach Mathers, right, leaps toward the ball during the first half of a soccer match in this 2017 file photo when he was with the Seattle Sounders. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Zach Mather (32) and Seattle Sounders FC 2 midfielder Ray Saari (88) vie for the ball during the first half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Zach Mathers kept things subtle for his first goal with the Lights FC.

The midfielder didn’t celebrate much after sending a ball through the legs of Seattle Sounders FC 2 defender Francisco Narbon and into the net June 16, instead pumping his hands by his hips to send a message to his teammates. The former Sounders’ second-round pick didn’t want to look like he was rubbing anything in against his former team, despite being cut in March.

“Before the game I was trying to imagine, ‘Do I celebrate against them if I score or do I not?’ I think, for me, that second team gave me everything,” Mathers said. “I maybe wasn’t trying to calm the crowd down but making my teammates realize that this is my former team that I respect. That’s what the hands were for.”

If Mathers scores in the Lights’ next game against the Swope Park Rangers at 2 p.m. Sunday, it’ll likely be a different story. Even if he doesn’t, the club is already reaping the benefits of its May 31 signing, as the Fort Worth, Texas, native has a goal and an assist in his first three games.

Technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola wanted to add experienced players to his roster, and in Mathers he found a proven scorer sitting on the couch. The 24-year-old had 11 goals and five assists in 24 games last season with the Sounders 2, but he was cut just before the 2018 regular season started.

“I think, honestly, it was the best thing that could of happened for me,” Mathers said. “I don’t think I fit in with how that team wanted to play and the way they wanted young guys to do stuff. And that’s ok. I think it was a good thing and I think two, three years from now I’ll really appreciate what happened.”

Now Mathers is focused on growing his game with a new team and style of play. He’s getting used to the Lights’ pressuring style, which worked wonders in the team’s 4-1 win against the Sounders 2.

“That was our game plan,” forward Samuel Ochoa said. “As soon as they kick it back to the goalie, to go press.”

The Lights’ plan of attack eventually led to Mathers’ first goal this season, which the United Soccer League put at No. 3 in its Skills of the Week countdown. He hopes it’s the first of many, with the others getting more raucous celebrations.

”It’s very different being here in Vegas but I love it. It’s a different sort of soccer than I’m used to but I think it’s fun and exciting and I think it embodies everything this team is trying to be about,” Mathers said. “I’m excited to be a part of it. The first three games have been really, really fun.”

