Lights find 1st win, beat Tacoma 3-1

By Le’Andre Fox Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2020 - 6:10 am
 

The Lights FC scored its first win of the 2020 USL Championship season, defeating the Tacoma Defiance 3-1 Wednesday night at Cashman Field.

The teams were previously set to play Aug, 12, but a Lights player tested positive for COVID-19 before the Aug. 8 match against the San Diego Loyal SC, causing both games to be rescheduled.

Lights midfielder Junior Burgos (19th minute) and forward Rashawn Dally (30th minute) both scored their second goals of the season, giving the Lights a 2-0 lead in the first half. Midfielder Junior Sandoval scored his first goal of the season in the 67th minute.

Defiance forward Azriel Gonzalez scored Tacoma’s lone goal in the 84th minute.

Lights goalkeeper Edward “Lalo” Delgado was credited with one save on the night before Las Vegas native Thomas Olsen was subbed in after halftime, finishing with two saves. Tacoma goalkeeper Christian Herrera was credited with two saves.

The Lights took 15 shots (including seven in the goal box) while the Defiance took 11 (nine in the box).

The Lights remain in last place in the USL Group B standings with four points after the win. They trail the fourth place LA Galaxy II by 5 points. The Lights return to Cashman Field on Saturday to take on first place Phoenix Rising FC.

Contact Le’Andre Fox at lfox@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DreFox_ on Twitter.

