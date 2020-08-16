Lights’ struggles continue with third straight loss

After back-to-back postponements over the past week, the Lights FC returned to the field Saturday losing 1-0 to Orange County SC at Championship Stadium in Irvine, California.

Las Vegas Lights FC Owner/CEO Brett Lashbrook takes in the match versus Portland Timbers 2 from the upper balcony on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Lights FC's Junior Sandoval (7) stands alone after a 1-0 loss to Reno 1868 FC in a USL soccer game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After back-to-back postponements over the past week, the Lights FC returned to the field Saturday, losing 1-0 to Orange County SC at Championship Stadium in Irvine, California.

It was the third loss in a row for the Lights, who are still searching for their victory of the season.

Orange County Midfielder Aodhan Quinn scored the game’s only goal in the 69th minute on an assist from midfielder Brian Iloski.

Lights goalkeeper Edward Delgado was credited with three saves on the night while Orange County goalkeeper Frederik Due, who only played the first half, was credited with one. Orange County substitute goalkeeper Aaron Cervantes was not credited with a save in the match.

Orange County took 19 shots (including 13 in the goal box) while the Lights took seven (three in the box).

Lights defender Ramon Martin Del Campo, midfielder Seth Moses and forward Jaiden Waggoner all received yellow cards during Saturday’s match.

Centennial High School product Blake Frischknecht, who signed with the Lights Wednesday, made his professional debut, subbing in during the 78th minute for Waggoner.

Orange County sits at second in the United Soccer League’s Group B standings with 11 points while the Lights are in last place with one point.

The Lights return to the pitch Wednesday, playing their rescheduled match against the Tacoma Defiance.

