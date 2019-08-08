82°F
Sports

Lights tie Sacramento behind goalie Thomas Olsen

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2019 - 11:27 pm
 

Thomas Olsen had two saves while recording his eighth shutout of the season as the Lights FC tied Sacramento Republic FC 0-0 in a United Soccer League match Wednesday in Sacramento, California.

The Republic (9-9-4) controlled possession at 59 percent and held a 10-9 edge in shots, including a 2-1 advantage in shots on goal. Each team was issued three yellow cards.

The Lights (7-9-6), who moved to 1-8-2 on the road, were without defender Jonathan Levin (red card suspension) and midfielder Mobi Fehr (lower-body injury).

Tabort Etaka Preston and Irvin Raul Parra were issued their fifth and sixth yellow cards, respectively, for Las Vegas, each resulting in a one-match suspension.

The tie moved the Lights within two points of El Paso Locomotive FC for 10th place and a playoff berth in the 18-team Western Conference.

Las Vegas next plays Aug. 17 against Orange County SC (6-7-9) in Irvine, California.

