Lights upset El Paso, notch first road win of season

Tabort Etaka Preston scored on a header in the 42nd minute as Lights FC upset El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday in El Paso, Texas.

(Getty Images)

Tabort Etaka Preston scored on a header in the 42nd minute as Lights FC upset El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday in El Paso, Texas.

Bishop Gorman product Thomas Olsen had four saves in his seventh shutout for the Lights (6-6-4), who improved to 1-6-1 on the road. El Paso (7-3-5), which had won three straight matches and was 6-0-3 in its past nine, held a 10-6 edge in shots.

The Lights’ goal, which came off a free kick from Pablo Cruz, came on the lone shot they put on goal. It broke Las Vegas’ streak of three scoreless road matches and marked the first time the Lights led on the road this season.

El Paso, which entered as the USL’s top team in passing accuracy at 85 percent, controlled possession at 75 percent.

Lights midfielder Junior Sandoval was issued his fifth yellow card and will miss the next match.

The Lights, who moved to eighth place in the Western Conference, return home to play Oklahoma City Energy FC (5-5-7) on June 29. Top scorer Irvin Raul Parra will be eligible to return after missing two matches.

More Lights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Jonathan Eskin covers the Lights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com