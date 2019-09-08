90°F
Lights FC

El Paso erupts late, coasts to shutout over Lights

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2019 - 11:09 pm
 

Josue Gomez scored twice in the final nine minutes, once with each foot, to send El Paso Locomotive FC past Lights FC 3-0 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

Thomas Olsen had three saves, including one on a penalty kick by Jerome Kiesewetter in the 40th minute, for Las Vegas (8-11-8), which fell to 7-2-4 at home.

Lights defender James Kiffe was called for a penalty in the 52nd minute, leading to a goal by Sebastian Velasquez.

Gomez scored on a right-footed shot into the right corner of the net in the 81st minute and a left-footed shot into the left corner in the 90th.

Logan Ketterer had one save for El Paso (9-8-9), which held edges of 15-12 in shots and 6-1 in shots on goal. The Locomotive controlled possession at 51.7 percent.

