Former UNLV star Musovski’s goal lifts Lights past Tacoma

The win snapped the Lights’ two-game losing skid and improved their record to 3-6-1 on the season.

Lights FC Mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker entertains the crowd before the start of a USL Championship soccer game between the Las Vegas Lights and the Tacoma Defiance at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Lights took down the Tacoma Defiance 1-0 at Cashman Field Saturday night, snapping their two-game losing skid and moving to 3-6-1 on the season.

The Lights remain undefeated against the Defiance this season, having secured a 2-0 win in their season home opener the last time the teams met on June 5.

The Lights opened the scoring early. Las Vegas native and former UNLV Rebel Danny Musovski found the back of the net in the fifth minute.

Roberto Molina picked off Defiance defender Eric Kinzner’s pass and Musovski was in the right place at the right time to secure the loose ball that bounced off Molina’s foot and into an empty net.

Musovski was on loan with the Lights from LAFC and is tied for the team lead in scoring with three goals.

Both teams had solid opportunities and chances to put points on the board the rest of the game but were unable to convert.

Tacoma was on the attack late in the second half and had a few possessions that left Lights fans holding their breath. But it was unable to secure that game-tying goal.

There seemed to be a heightened level of physicality and chippy play between the clubs Saturday night as well. Players on both sides were jostling and trading words all night, with several players hitting the deck hard battling for possession.

Eric Illoski and Michael Yeboah both saw time for the Lights off the bench in the second half, subbing in for Julian Vazquez and Christian Torres in the 78th minute. Marvin Gamez, who scored last week for the Lights, also subbed in for Musovski in the 85th minute.

The Lights’ next game will be next Saturday in a road matchup with Oakland Roots. They won’t return home until Wednesday, July 14, when they will take on Sacramento Republic FC at 7:30 p.m.

Contact Aidan Subira at asubira@reviewjournal.com