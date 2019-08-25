91°F
Lights FC

Inglewood duo connects, keys Lights’ victory over Portland

By Jonathan Eskin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2019 - 11:36 pm
 

Irvin Raul Parra assisted on a goal by fellow Inglewood, California, native Jose Villarreal, and Thomas Olsen had five saves in his ninth shutout of the season as Lights FC notched a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers 2 in a United Soccer League match Saturday at Cashman Field.

Villarreal’s goal, his first of the season, came in the 45th minute as the Lights (8-10-6) improved to 7-1-4 at home. The Timbers (8-9-8) controlled possession at 53 percent and had a 13-9 edge in shots, including a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal.

On a night recognizing the UNLV men’s and soccer teams, local product Olsen tied his season high in saves.

Parra’s header from close range created a rebound that Villarreal converted from the 6-yard box. The assist was Parra’s team-best fifth of the season.

Lights captain Bryan De La Fuente returned after a six-month absence because of a torn ACL, entering as a substitute in the 71st minute.

The Lights improved to 2-2-0 against Portland dating to last season. They return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Tulsa Roughnecks FC (4-13-7) in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

More Lights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Jonathan Eskin at jeskin@reviewjournal.com.

