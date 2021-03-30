Las Vegas Lights announce 2021 season schedule

Las Vegas Lights FC fans celebrate a goal versus the Orange County SC as confetti rains down at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Lights FC announced its 2021 schedule Tuesday.

The team’s home opener is scheduled for June 5 at Cashman Field.

Season tickets will feature a “flex dates” model that will allow fans to use their tickets for only the matches they want to attend. Prices start at $200 and can be purchased at lightsfc.com/tickets.

The Lights are continuing to work with local health and government officials to ensure the maximum number of fans will be permitted to attend the team’s home opener.

Lights FC schedule

Times TBA

May

5: at LA Galaxy II

12: at Sacramento Republic FC

22: at Phoenix Rising FC

29: San Diego Loyal SC

June

5: vs. Tacoma Defiance

11: vs. San Antonio FC

16: LA Galaxy II

19: vs. Orange County SC

25: San Diego Loyal SC

July

3: vs. Tacoma Defiance

10: vs. Oakland Roots SC

14: at Sacramento Republic FC

17: at El Paso Locomotive FC

23: at Real Monarchs SLC

27: vs. Orange County SC

August

7: vs. Phoenix Rising FC

14: at Sacramento Republic FC

18: at San Diego Loyal SC

21: vs. Oakland Roots SC

27: vs. LA Galaxy II

September

2: at Tacoma Defiance

5: vs. Sacramento Republic FC

8: vs. Oakland Roots SC

11: at Orange County SC

15: at Phoenix Rising FC

25: vs. San Diego Loyal SC

29: at Tacoma Defiance

October

2: at Oakland Roots SC

8: vs. LA Galaxy II

16: vs. Phoenix Rising FC

23: at Orange County SC

30: vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

