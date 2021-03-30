Las Vegas Lights announce 2021 season schedule
The Las Vegas Lights FC announced its 2021 season schedule Tuesday.
The team’s home opener is scheduled for June 5 at Cashman Field.
Season tickets will feature a “flex dates” model that will allow fans to use their tickets for only the matches they want to attend. Prices start at $200 and can be purchased at lightsfc.com/tickets.
The Lights are continuing to work with local health and government officials to ensure the maximum number of fans will be permitted to attend the team’s home opener.
Lights FC schedule
Times TBA
May
5: at LA Galaxy II
12: at Sacramento Republic FC
22: at Phoenix Rising FC
29: San Diego Loyal SC
June
5: vs. Tacoma Defiance
11: vs. San Antonio FC
16: LA Galaxy II
19: vs. Orange County SC
25: San Diego Loyal SC
July
3: vs. Tacoma Defiance
10: vs. Oakland Roots SC
14: at Sacramento Republic FC
17: at El Paso Locomotive FC
23: at Real Monarchs SLC
27: vs. Orange County SC
August
7: vs. Phoenix Rising FC
14: at Sacramento Republic FC
18: at San Diego Loyal SC
21: vs. Oakland Roots SC
27: vs. LA Galaxy II
September
2: at Tacoma Defiance
5: vs. Sacramento Republic FC
8: vs. Oakland Roots SC
11: at Orange County SC
15: at Phoenix Rising FC
25: vs. San Diego Loyal SC
29: at Tacoma Defiance
October
2: at Oakland Roots SC
8: vs. LA Galaxy II
16: vs. Phoenix Rising FC
23: at Orange County SC
30: vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.