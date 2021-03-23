Las Vegas Lights announce home opener

The complete 32-game United Soccer League schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Las Vegas Lights FC's Ramon Mart’n Del Campo, center left, battles for the ball against Reno 1868 FC's Emilio Ycaza during the second half of a USL soccer game against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Lights announced their home opener, which is June 5 against Tacoma at Cashman Field.

June 5. Home Opener.

Their only other announced game is May 29 at San Diego.

The complete 32-game United Soccer League schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Information on tickets also will be announced later.

