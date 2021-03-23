Las Vegas Lights announce home opener
The Las Vegas Lights announced their home opener, which is June 5 against Tacoma at Cashman Field.
June 5. Home Opener. We know Cash will be there. Will you? #VivaLights 🎉 pic.twitter.com/0X1hkv8jvu
— Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) March 23, 2021
Their only other announced game is May 29 at San Diego.
The complete 32-game United Soccer League schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Information on tickets also will be announced later.
