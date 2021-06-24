Las Vegas Lights FC play host to San Diego Loyal FC

It will be the fourth home game in the last five outings for the Lights as they look to get back on track after a 3-1 loss to Orange County last weekend.

Lights FC Mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker entertains the crowd before the start of a USL Championship soccer game between the Las Vegas Lights and the Tacoma Defiance at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Who: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. San Diego Loyal SC.

What: USL Championship – Western Conference Pacific matchup.

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Cashman Field.

TV: ESPN+

Promotion: World record water balloon fight at halftime and free admission for frontline workers.

Lights FC outlook (2-5-1): It will be the fourth home game in the last five outings for the Lights as they look to get back on track after a 3-1 loss to Orange County last weekend. Las Vegas native Danny Musovski is expected to suit up for the Lights on loan from LAFC. However, it is unclear if Bryce Duke or Cal Jennings will join him. All three played in LAFC’s match on Wednesday and have been huge parts of the Lights scoring attack on loan early in the season. If Duke and Jennings are unavailable, keep an eye out for Alvaro Quezada and Christian Torres who both have two goals on the season.

Loyal SC outlook (3-4-2): The Loyal haven’t lost in their last five outings and are coming off a 2-1 win over a Phoenix Rising club that beat the Lights by four goals earlier in the season. The Loyal also took down the Lights 2-1 the last time the two teams met back in late May thanks to a late goal by Corey Hertzog in the 87th minute. Jack Blake leads the team in scoring with four goals on the season and is coming off of a two-goal performance last week. The Loyal are managed by U.S soccer legend Landon Donovan, who is also the club’s co-founder and vice president of soccer operations.

Aidan Subari Review-Journal