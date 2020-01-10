Las Vegas Lights FC to open USL season March 7
The Lights FC will begin its 34-game United Soccer League season March 7 at San Diego Loyal SC before playing its home opener March 14 against Sacramento Republic FC.
Las Vegas will play its home opener March 14 against Sacramento Republic FC at Cashman Field. The third-year franchise will host defending champion Real Monarchs SLC on May 2.
“There’s the game we want,” Lights coach Eric Wynalda said in a video posted on the team’s Twitter page. “The one thing you want to be able to do is say you beat the champion. We had good success against them last year, so the Monarchs are always a good game.”
Las Vegas will host matches on Mother’s Day weekend, Father’s Day weekend, July 4 and Mexican Independence Day.
The Lights will resume their rivalry with Reno 1868 FC and look to take the Silver State Cup for the first time. The first of their two matches will be April 4 in Reno, with the rematch Sept. 26 in Las Vegas.
All home matches will be played at Cashman Field, and match times will be announced at a later date.
The Lights finished tied for 12th in the Western Conference with 41 points (11-15-8) last season.
For more information, go to lasvegaslightsfc.com.
Lights FC schedule
Home matches at Cashman Field; times will be announced at a later date.
March
7 At San Diego Loyal FC
14 Sacramento Republic FC
21 At FC Tulsa
25 At New Mexico United
28 San Antonio FC
April
4 At Reno 1868 FC
18 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
26 At LA Galaxy II
May
2 Real Monarchs SLC
9 Rio Grande Valley FC
16 At Austin Bold FC
30 New Mexico United
June
5 At Tacoma Defiance
9 At Portland Timbers 2
13 LA Galaxy II
20 OKC Energy FC
27 At Rio Grande Valley FC
July
1 At Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
4 Austin Bold FC
11 Orange County SC
18 At El Paso Locomotive FC
25 Tacoma Defiance
August
1 At OKC Energy FC
15 FC Tulsa
22 San Diego Loyal SC
29 At Orange County SC
September
5 Portland Timbers 2
12 At Real Monarchs SLC
16 Phoenix Rising FC
19 At Sacramento Republic FC
26 Reno 1868 FC
October
3 El Paso Locomotive FC
9 At Phoenix Rising FC
17 At San Antonio FC