Las Vegas Lights lose 2 players for match at Orange County
The Las Vegas team will be without top scorer Irvin Raul Parra and starting forward Tabort Etaka Preston on Saturday because of yellow card accumulation.
The Lights (7-9-6) added Central America star striker Rodolfo Zelaya and defensive stopper Dejan Jakovic, a former Canadian National Team member. Both are on loan from Los Angeles FC.
Game day
Who: Lights FC (7-9-6) at Orange County SC (6-8-9)
What: United Soccer League match
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Orange County Great Park, Irvine, Calif.
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Radio: Spanish only, KENO-AM (1460)
