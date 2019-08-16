Las Vegas Lights lose 2 players for match at Orange County

The Las Vegas team will be without top scorer Irvin Raul Parra and starting forward Tabort Etaka Preston on Saturday because of yellow card accumulation.

Las Vegas Lights FC player Irvin Raul Parra. (Facebook)

The Lights FC will be without top scorer Irvin Raul Parra and starting forward Tabort Etaka Preston for Saturday’s United Soccer League match at the Orange County SC.

Both players will miss the 7 p.m. match in Irvine, California, because of yellow card accumulation.

The Lights (7-9-6) added Central America star striker Rodolfo Zelaya and defensive stopper Dejan Jakovic, a former Canadian National Team member. Both are on loan from Los Angeles FC.

Game day

Who: Lights FC (7-9-6) at Orange County SC (6-8-9)

What: United Soccer League match

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Orange County Great Park, Irvine, Calif.

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Radio: Spanish only, KENO-AM (1460)

Contact Jonathan Eskin at jeskin@reviewjournal.com.