87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Lights FC

Las Vegas Lights rally late to tie first place Phoenix

By Le’Andre Fox Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2020 - 12:24 am
 

The Lights FC continued its three-game home stand rallying to tie the Phoenix Rising FC 3-3 Saturday night at Cashman Field.

Phoenix entered the game leading the United Soccer League Championship Group B standings with 19 points, while the Lights trailed the pack with just four points.

The Rising FC jumped out to an early lead when forward Rufat Dadashov scored in the fifth minute on an assist from forward Solomon Asante. USL’s top scorer Forward Junior Flemmings scored his 10th goal of the season in the 68th minute.

The Lights got on the board late when forward Yamikani Chester scored off of a header in the 80th minute on an assist from forward Rashawn Dally. Asante scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute to extend the Rising lead.

Rising defender A.J. Cochran scored an own-goal off of another header from Chester assisted by defender Jaiden Waggoner six minutes into stoppage time. Defender Ramon Martin Del Campo scored the equalizer on an assist from forward Blake Frischknecht just before the final whistle.

Lights goalkeeper Edward “Lalo” Delgado was credited with six saves save on the night. Phoenix goalkeeper Eric Dick did not have a save.

The Lights took 22 shots (13 in the goal box) while the Rising took 18 (13 in the box).

The Lights remain in last place in the USL Group B standings with five points after the draw. They will finish off the homestand Tuesday against the second place Orange County SC.

Contact Le’Andre Fox at lfox@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DreFox_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in western Las Vegas Valley
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in western Las Vegas Valley
2
2 killed in fatal rollover crash on Mount Charleston
2 killed in fatal rollover crash on Mount Charleston
3
Layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties continue
Layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties continue
4
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
5
Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent creates drama on Twitter
Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent creates drama on Twitter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Lights FC's Rashawn Dally (81) chases after the ball while jumping over Reno 1868 FC' ...
Lights find 1st win, beat Tacoma 3-1
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The Lights FC scored its first win of the 2020 USL Championship season, defeating the Tacoma Defiance 3-1 Wednesday night at Cashman Field.

Las Vegas Lights FC Owner/CEO Brett Lashbrook takes in the match versus Portland Timbers 2 from ...
Lights’ struggles continue with third straight loss
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

After back-to-back postponements over the past week, the Lights FC returned to the field Saturday losing 1-0 to Orange County SC at Championship Stadium in Irvine, California.

Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen, right, during the first half of a USL soccer game against R ...
Positive COVID-19 test postpones Las Vegas Lights FC match
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The Lights FC’s scheduled match against the San Diego Loyal SC at Cashman Field was postponed just a few hours before kickoff Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test.

 
Las Vegas Lights fall to Reno in Silver State Cup
By Le’Andre Fox / RJ

The Lights FC returned to an empty Cashman Field on Saturday for its home opener in the United Soccer League, losing 1-0 to the Reno 1868 FC in the Silver State Cup.