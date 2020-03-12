58°F
Lights FC

Las Vegas Lights’ season halted over coronavirus concerns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 9:44 am
 

The USL Championship has suspended its 2020 season for a minimum of 30 days because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Las Vegas Lights were scheduled to play their home opener Saturday against Sacramento Republic FC. The Lights opened their season March 7 with a 1-1 away draw with San Diego Loyal SC.

“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis in a statement. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

