Las Vegas Lights’ season halted over coronavirus concerns

The USL Championship suspended its season 30 days because of coronavirus concerns. The Las Vegas Lights FC were scheduled to play their home opener Saturday.

The Las Vegas Lights were scheduled to play their home opener Saturday against Sacramento Republic FC. The Lights opened their season March 7 with a 1-1 away draw with San Diego Loyal SC.

“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis in a statement. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”

