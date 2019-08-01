Las Vegas Lights send care package to youth in Africa

Pairing with the “Think Kindness” organization, Lights shine brightly about half-way across the world, restoring faith in humanity.

Children of the Vima Orphanage in Tsibu-Bethel, Volta Region, Ghana become the newest Lights fans after receiving donations in June 2019. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

The trio of the Vima Orphanage in Tsibu-Bethel, Volta Region, Ghana sport Lights jerseys in June 2019. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

A boy at the Vima Orphanage in Tsibu-Bethel, Volta Region, Ghana kisses a donated Lights mini soccer ball in June 2019. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

A young man's life has been changed in June 2019 after Lights donations at Kabore School in Ho, Volta Region Ghana. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

A stockpile of Lights player's shoes made their way to Kabore School in Ho, Volta Region, Ghana for donation in June 2019. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

Children of the Vima Orphanage in Tsibu-Bethel, Volta Region, Ghana play a game of soccer after accepting Lights jerseys in June 2019. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

A young man in the town of Nyieve is delighted to receive a Lights soccer ball in June 2019. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

Students at the Kabore School in Ho, Volta Region, Ghana, prepare for a soccer match after Lights FC donated shoes and a soccer ball in June 2019. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

Students at the Kabore School in Ho, Volta Region, Ghana eagerly await selection of soccer shoes donated by the players of the Lights FC in June 2019. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

A young man waits to sub into a local town soccer match from the Vima Orphanage in Tsibu-Bethel, Volta Region, Ghana wearing his new Lights jersey. Photo courtesy Think Kindness.

The Lights FC 0rganization appears to live by the Golden Rule.

Case in point: The team opened their hearts and sent a care package to more than 7,000 miles to disadvantaged youth in Ghana, Africa.

Collaborating with the Think Kindness organization during their excursion for Global acts of kindness, the Lights spread joy halfway around the world.

Earlier this month they donated 40 Lights FC youth jerseys, soccer balls and mini soccer balls that went to a village of Tsibu-Bethel, where the children live in an orphanage, and the Kabore School, located in Ho, Volta Region, Ghana.

There, the Kabore School trains 25 soccer players with no shoes, one soccer ball and socks to protect their feet from the dirt and gravel — the surface used for soccer matches.

When the Lights players heard the proposal, they insisted that they provide their own cleats for the kids. That included forward Tabort Etaka Preston, a Cameroon native.

“It’s a privilege for me to give back,” said Preston. “We grow up in a very hard way. There are a million things we don’t have. The little we can give at least is going to help in any way.”

Defender Panzani Sousa from Democratic Republic of the Congo, who signed his Lights jersey as well, said, “It feels very good. It’s a positive movement that we want to do all the time.

“Just give back anything that you have. Anything matters. Everything matters there.”

The Lights recorded a video message from Preston and Sousa that Think Kindness presented to many of the school’s students.

Bishop Gorman senior soccer player Paige Sotelo reached out the Lights for donations and took part in the trip, along with several other Gorman student athletes.

“I’m very excited to see that these wonderful kids are wearing the Lights jerseys, because that is my hometown and they’re able to share the love of soccer that I grew up with,” she said.

Lights FC owner/CEO Brett Lashbrook was proud of the care package.

“Lights FC is always interested in giving back,” Lashbrook said. “With several players on our roster from west Africa this one is extra special to them.”

Sousa said the kids just want to play soccer and have the same chances as everyone else.

“I just wanted them to have an opportunity to get the cleats we play with,” he said.

More Lights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

