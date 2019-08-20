Las Vegas Lights to host water balloon fight during game

Las Vegas Lights FC fans should expect to get wet this weekend.

The team announced Monday that they are looking to set the unofficial “world record” for the largest water balloon fight at a soccer match during its next home game on Saturday.

All fans in attendance will be invited on the field at halftime, where water balloons will be distributed free of charge.

“Scoring goals and setting world records,” Lights owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook said. “Just another day for Lights FC!”

The water balloon fight must last a minimum of two minutes to qualify for the “world record.”

The match against the Portland Timbers 2 kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

