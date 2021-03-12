Lights add MLS affiliation with LAFC, hire new coach

The Lights FC embarked on a new era Friday with a parternship with one of the most successful franchises in MLS.

In a June 21, 2010 file photo, U.S. national soccer defender Steve Cherundolo smiles during a news conference in Irene, South Africa. Cherundolo said Wednesday, March 19, 2014 that he is retiring because of persistent knee injuries. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer at the start of a USL Championship soccer game against Orange County SC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Lights FC embarked on a new era Friday.

The team partnered with the Major League Soccer franchise Los Angeles FC after three years as an independent organization. The Lights hired two-time U.S. World Cup veteran Steve Cherundolo as their fifth coach to oversee the transition.

The team hopes LAFC’s sporting success since it began play in 2018 and Cherundolo’s experience domestically and abroad will turn around its on-pitch fortunes. The Lights have drawn plenty of fans and attention during their three seasons in the United Soccer League Championship, but their record is 21-43-20.

LAFC hasn’t had a problem with success in games or at the box office in its brief history. The glitzy franchise, whose ownership group includes Will Ferrell, Mia Hamm-Garciaparra and Magic Johnson, had the best record for an expansion team in MLS history in 2018. The club followed that up by winning the Supporters’ Shield for most regular-season points in 2019.

LAFC also has two Golden Boot winners for the highest-scoring player in MLS in forwards Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. Former U.S. men’s national team coach Bob Bradley leads the team.

The Lights are the 11th USL Championship club to have a relationship with an MLS team. Seven MLS teams own a USL Championship club, and an additional four have affiliations. The associations allow the two clubs to send players back and forth just like a MLB team does with its minor-league affiliates.

The person tasked with managing the new influx of players is Cherundolo, who has spent most of his coaching career in Germany. The 42-year-old was a successful right back in his playing days for both the U.S. men’s national team and the German club Hannover 96. He spent 16 seasons with Hannover, most of which were spent in the German Bundesliga, largely considered one of the three best leagues in the world with the English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga.

Cherundolo coached at various levels in Hannover once he retired in 2014 until becoming an assistant with the German club VfB Stuttgart in 2018. Later that year, he became an assistant with the U.S. men’s national team under interim coach Dave Sarachan. Cherundolo most recently has been an assistant coach for one of Germany’s youth national teams since 2020.

