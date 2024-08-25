Lights captain proud of path from England to Las Vegas: ‘I’m so happy’

Lights captain Charlie Adams grew up in England dreaming of playing in the Premier League. But he’s thrilled to be part of his new team’s best season to date.

Charlie Adams was still on the pitch 20 minutes after the Lights’ 3-2 win against the Indy Eleven on Saturday.

He played the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time. Not a ton of action, but Adams was thankful for it all the same.

The 30-year-old midfielder then kept working after the final whistle blew. He ran sprints at Cashman Field, with music booming over the PA system, while the rest of his teammates either made their way down the tunnel or signed autographs for fans.

The exercise is a way for Adams to stay engaged. The veteran, who has appeared in 203 United Soccer League matches, hasn’t gotten as much playing time as he would like this season.

He will still never complain.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned in my journey is how to keep a good mentality and make sure I do the right thing,” Adams said. “I’ve still got to be sure I’m ready to play when I’m called upon, and that’s doing all the physical things to make sure I’m ready for the games.”

Across the pond

Adams was born in Hendon, England, a suburb in northwest London.

He had the same aspirations many players do in his home country. He wanted to be in the Premier League, no matter what it took.

Adams was part of Brentford FC’s youth academy and made four appearances for the London club when it was in League One, the third tier of English soccer. He didn’t stick.

Instead he built a career for himself playing in cities like Louisville, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Las Vegas.

Adams signed with the USL’s Louisville City FC in 2015, then spent three seasons with Real Monarchs from 2016-18. He was with Orange County SC in Irvine, California, for a year before sticking with now-defunct San Diego Loyal SC for four seasons.

Adams attempted to continue his career by signing with Tulsa FC in December, then was transferred to the Lights in February. He’s been grateful for the move ever since. He was named the Lights captain prior to the season and has helped the club to its most successful campaign to date.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Adams said.

Staying ready

Adams hasn’t had a great season on an individual level.

He missed a month due to an undisclosed injury and was out of the lineup during the middle of the Lights’ 11-game unbeaten run from June 1 to August 10.

Overall, he’s started seven times, been substitued into a game five times and been left on the bench another five times. He has one goal in 12 appearances.

He’s still played a part in the team’s 9-8-8 season that has it on pace to make the USL Championship playoffs for the first time in its history.

“I’m so proud of how this group has banded together in such a short amount of time, and we’ve really created something special,” Adams said. “I’m so proud to be a part of that journey.”

Adams understands the importance depth has played in the Lights’ success this year. He knows getting everyone involved means he sometimes has to start on the bench.

His willingness to do so has set an example for the team’s younger players.

“Charlie’s a great person. He’s a great leader on and off the field,” coach Dennis Sanchez said. “We thought he was going to add a lot of value to the group, which he’s shown he can do. He’s always one of the first guys in, last ones to leave.”

The future

Adams, despite all the twists and turns his journey has taken, wouldn’t change a thing.

He’s proud of where he’s been and is happy he’s wearing the Lights’ crest on his jersey now. He may not be in the starting lineup consistently, but he knows he’s part of a special season for his team.

“I really hope we can continue to build something special here in this fabulous city, and the city can grow to really love this team,” Adams said. “Because we want to represent them the right way.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.