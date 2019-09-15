Lights end home slide, throttle second-place Fresno

Irvin Parra had a goal and an assist as Lights FC upended the Fresno FC Foxes 3-1 in a United Soccer League match Saturday before an announced crowd of 7,228 at Cashman Field.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parra assisted on Cristian Martinez’s tying goal in the 21st minute and scored on a penalty kick in the 71st.

Preston Tabort Etaka scored the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute for the Lights (9-12-8), who had lost their previous three home matches.

Alex Cooper scored in the 17th minute for the Foxes (14-5-8), who are second in the 18-team Western Conference.

Fresno held an 18-10 edge in shots, and each team put five shots on goal. The Foxes controlled possession at 57 percent.