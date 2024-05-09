Lights fall to MLS team in U.S. Open Cup — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Lights FC Gennaro Nigro (33) and Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga (99) jump for a header during the first half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder J.C. Ngando (26) works the ball away from Los Angeles FC defender Sergi Palencia (14) and forward Mario Gonzalez (9) during the first half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Abraham Romero (22) saves the ball during the first half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles FC fans cheer for their team during the first half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match against the Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Leonardo Diaz (1) kicks the ball into play during the first half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match against the Los Angeles FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC fans greet players as they take the field for a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match against the Los Angeles FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles FC midfielder Timothy Tillman (11) kicks the ball past Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) during a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) celebrates after scoring a goal on Los Angeles FC during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer for their team during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match against the Los Angeles FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Coleman Gannon (8) drives toward the net against Los Angeles FC defender Omar Campos (2) during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Olivera (13) and forward Denis Bouanga (99) celebrate their goal during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles FC exchanges handshakes with Las Vegas Lights FC after winning a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC defender Shawn Smart (20) scores a goal on Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Abraham Romero (22) during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder J.C. Ngando drives toward the net during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match against the Los Angeles FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Riki Alba (9) reacts after his teammate missed an attempted goal during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match against the Los Angeles FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Valentin Noël (27) watches the ball head toward the net alongside Los Angeles FC defender Eddie Segura, left, and midfielder Ilie Sánchez (6) during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles FC celebrates after scoring during the second half of a U.S. Open Cup round of 32 soccer match against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)