Lights fall to MLS team in U.S. Open Cup — PHOTOS
Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC defeated Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday at Cashman Field in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 32.
Cristian Olivera had two goals to lift Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday at Cashman Field in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 32.
Olivera broke a 1-1 tie in the 70th minute and added his second goal in injury time.
Shawn Smart headed home the equalizer in the 56th minute for Lights FC after Kei Kamara scored in the 47th minute to put LAFC ahead.
Lights FC fell to 0-2 all time in competitive matches against MLS teams and 4-5 in the U.S. Open Cup.