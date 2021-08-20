Lights FC face Oakland Roots SC on Saturday at Cashman Field

The Lights have won once in their last seven matches and have slid all the way to seventh in the Pacific Division. They’re coming off a 5-1 loss to San Diego Loyal Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Lights Cal Jennings (26) takes a shot for a score against the Tacoma Defiance in the first half of a USL Championship soccer game at Cashman Field on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Who: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

What: Western Conference Pacific matchup

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cashman Field

TV: ESPN+

Promotion: All fans showing an American First Credit Union card receive two free tickets.

Lights FC outlook (5-11-2): The Lights have won once in their last seven matches and have slid all the way to seventh in the Pacific Division. They’re coming off a 5-1 loss to San Diego Loyal Wednesday night in a match that saw them surrender four second-half goals. Striker Cal Jennings was the lone bright spot, scoring in the 41st minute and tying the match at one apiece. Jennings now has seven goals, which leads all Lights players and is tied for sixth-most in the USL.

Oakland Roots outlook (2-5-8): Oakland has only won once since May 23. Their two wins on the season are the least in the USL. The last time they faced the Lights they lost 2-1 in Oakland on July 10. The Roots rank last in the USL in goals (11) as well as shots (122). The club is coming off a 2-1 win over LA Galaxy II last Saturday, scoring back-to-back goals in the 25th and 26th minute.

